President Stevo Pendarovski strongly condemned the flight of former state security chief Saso Mijalkov.

There must be accountability! – Pendarovski tweeted, after Prime Minister Zoran Zaev rebuffed media questions whether he will resign or ask top Government officials like Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to resign after the deeply humiliating development. “Such events are unacceptable in a country that expects to open EU accession talks and which is working hard to reform its judicial system and to build trust in the rule of law. This discredits all such efforts and any hopes that we will tackle the crime and high corruption”, Pendarovski said.