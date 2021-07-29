The office of President Stevo Pendarovski did not give a specific response about why he ignored the protest of persons with disabilities that took place last week.

Organizers expressed their dismay that no significant politician, other than a member of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE Brane Petrusevski, came to their gathering. Republika contacted Pendarovski’s office, but their only response was that Pendarovski was not invited.

His office adds that Pendarovski has an adviser tasked with issues of disability and will remain open to discussing these issues in the future.