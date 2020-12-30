After consultations with experts in the field of energy and law, President Stevo Pendarovski today signed the Decree promulgating the Law on Resolving the Dispute between the Government of the Republic of Macedonia and Makpetrol by way of agreement, the President’s Office informed Wednesday.

President Pendarovski believes that the adoption of the law is in the public interest because the state will become the owner of the entire gas pipeline system and thus will open the opportunity for diversification of gas supply sources in our country, and that conditions will be created for additional investments in the construction of the distribution network. Also, our country will become a transit route for other countries in the region. The harmonized text of the agreement was made with the mediation of the “Energy Community – Vienna”, an international organization tasked with harmonizing the rules and principles of the EU internal energy market with the candidate countries for membership and the EU neighborhood. Regarding the remarks and criticisms that this decision violates the principle of separation of powers and that the Parliament has taken over the jurisdiction of the court, President Pendarovski believes that the rule of law is ensured by the competence of the Constitutional Court to control the constitutionality of laws, reads the statement.