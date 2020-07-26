We need solidarity and unity to overcome challenges our society will face, President Stevo Pendarovski wrote Sunday in a Facebook post, recalling on disastrous earthquake that struck Skopje on July 26, 1963.

Every 26 July, we remember the terrible morning in 1963 when the strong earthquake claimed more than 1,000 lives, thousands of people were injured and many lost their homes, Pendarovski wrote.

We also remember the solidarity and help that came from all over the world, he added.