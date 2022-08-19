President Stevo Pendarovski says he expects responsibility and an investigation to be conducted into the Swimming Federation and the cancellation of this year’s Ohrid Swimming Marathon.
According to the information he received by the new management of the Federation, he noted that there were serious allegations.
I was informed by the new management of the Swimming Federation of Macedonia the other day that after an audit of the work of the previous management and organizers of the marathon, they have submitted reports or criminal charges to the Anti-Corruption and Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office. I expect, because it is a question of very serious allegations from what was presented to me by the new president of the Federation, that it will be taken into action immediately and we will not wait for years and years to understand if there really is a crime there, what the audit findings point to and the statements of the new management or there is nothing, said Pendarovski.
