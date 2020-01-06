President Stevo Pendarovski send Monday Christmas greetings to the Orthodox faithful in Macedonia, wishing good health, joy, happiness, love and harmony.

Let the holidays we spend in our homes filled with light and warmth inspire us to care and reach out to all who need material and spiritual support. Christ’s birth is a holiday that gives meaning to our humanity and instills faith in a better tomorrow filled with peace, love, and prosperity. Let the messages of this holiday reach our hearts and follow us throughout the year, giving us the strength to face all the challenges ahead. Only with unity, solidarity, understanding and mutual respect will we achieve personal prosperity and the development and progress of our homeland, Pendarovski said in his greetings.