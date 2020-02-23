President Stevo Pendarovski extended Sunday his condolences to the family who lost three children in a gas cylinder explosion in the village of Romanovce in the Kumanovo region.

Condolences to the family and relatives over the accident in the Kumanovo village of Romanovce in which three children were killed and six others were injured. The loss is irreparable, I hope the injured, who are currently being treated, will be fine, Pendarovski wrote on Facebook.

The explosion happened around 10 am today in Romanovce. Three children aged 8, 9 and 11 were killed. Seven people were injured and suffered burns in the accident. Four of them are in serious condition with high degree of burns and are undergoing treatment in Skopje.