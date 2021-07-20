President Stevo Pendarovskion the occasion of the Muslim holiday Qurban Bayram has sent greetings to the Head of the Islamic Religious Community, Reis ul-Ulema H. Hfz. Shaqir ef. Fetahu and to all citizens of Islamic faith in Macedonia.

He wished them to spend the holiday in good health, filled with joy, love and happiness. And this year, as he adds in the greeting, may Qurban Bayram, in accordance with tradition, be in the spirit of helping and giving, sharing and caring.

May we be open and stand in solidarity with all those who need help and support not only for the holidays but throughout the year. At a time when all of humanity is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences, we need to overcome all disagreements and misunderstandings and work together for the good of each of our citizens, said the president.