After failing to visit the grave of Goce Delcev on May 4th – the anniversary of his death in 1903, President Stevo Pendarovski went to the hallowed site in Skopje’s church of St. Spas today, to accompany the visiting President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili.

Prime Minister Zaev also didn’t visit the church on May 4th, opting for a low key delegation from the Government. This treatment has become standard in past years, as Delcev is in the focus of the growing dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Bulgaria wants Macedonia to rewrite much of its history and to declare that its national identity and language are derived from the Bulgarian.