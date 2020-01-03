President Stevo Pendarovski gave the mandate to form the next Government to SDSM official Oliver Spasovski.

Spasovski was Interior Minister in Zaev’s Government, and was one of the main culprits of the campaign of political persecution against the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. He is expected to be elected interim Prime Miniter for a period of 100 days, until the early general elections on April 12th. Over this period, his position in the Interior Ministry will be assumed by VMRO nominated candidate Nake Culev.