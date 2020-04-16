The Government will have to think over the next day or two whether to apply the entire or a portion of the model of closure of the Debar and Centar Zupa municipalities in Kumanovo, for the purpose of preventing a wider spread of the virus, said President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday.

The President said the situation in Kumanovo is alarming and the trends are negative.

One of the biggest difficulties is the fact there is a rather large number of infected health workers in the main hospital. This is an issue for the Government. I believe they must think quickly, over the next day or two, whether to apply the entire or a portion of the model of closure of the Debar and Centar Zhupa municipalities in Kumanovo, for the purpose of preventing a wider spread of the virus, Pendarovski told reporters after a session of the Security Council.

He added that Kumanovo is a city with about 110,000 inhabitants, close to the capital Skopje and the northern border.