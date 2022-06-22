People should not fear, the negotiating framework cannot be approved unless we say ‘yes’. No negotiations have taken place by force, says President Stevo Pendarovski.

Speaking on Tuesday about the French proposal on the “24 Analysis” show, Pendarovski said that they still have not seen a written document.

I do not know, Bulgarians have probably got it because they are an EU member state. What the French did as a proposal was submitted to COREPER. The session on that proposal started at 7 pm yesterday. Bulgaria is in a chaotic situation these days, and they again made demands yesterday that are absolutely nebulous. A session of the foreign affairs committee in the Bulgarian Parliament has been scheduled and they do not know if it will take place. In Sofia, according to our information, Petkov will want a vote of confidence in his government to take place, and then put that document to a session, said Pendarovski.

Our starting point, says Pendarovski, is that we do not want to see any asterisk or additional explanation for the Macedonian language.