In a Facebook post on Monday, President Stevo Pendarovski writes that he is taking part in the tenth Brdo-Brijuni Process meeting in Slovenia together with the presidents of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro and discuss the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, and the economic recovery of the Western Balkans.

EU enlargement process must continue in post-Covid-19 Europe. Historical issues have nothing to do with the EU integration process. Regional cooperation is key to faster progress of the Western Balkan countries, Pendarovski wrote on Facebook.