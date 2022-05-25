President Stevo Pendarovski had a phone call with the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirij, on the occasion of the decision made by the assembly of the Serbian Orthodox Church to accept the autocephaly of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric.

As the President’s office informed, Pendarovski thanked the patriarch for the decision, assessing it as an opportunity to build new relations between the Macedonian and Serbian Orthodox Church and overcome the bitter topics of the past.