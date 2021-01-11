The Office of President Stevo Pendarovski has not received any documents in the form of annexes or protocols regarding the requests from the Bulgarian side.

This is the answer that “Pressing TV” received after the statement of the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Krasimir Karakachanov, that Macedonia can start EU membership negotiations in February if it signs the 12-point Annex to the Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Agreement with Bulgaria.

In the New Year’s interview for the public broadcaster, the President said, among other things, that he does not see the need for an annex to the Agreement, and this was confirmed today by his Office.

The position of the President remains the same, which he has previously expressed publicly, that there is no need to sign an additional annex with Bulgaria, say Pendarovski’s Office.

The annex, mentioned by Karakachanov, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is an action plan. So far, there is no exact formulation for the document or what exactly it contains, no matter how it will be named – whether as an Annex, whether as a guideline, or as a non-paper.

Karakachanov reminded that the content of, as he calls it, the Annex, was known to the Macedonian side since November, but he did not disclose anything from the document.

Professor Toni Deskoski also confirmed the existence of Karakachanov’s “Annex” and named it as a protocol. According to him, it will have to be passed by Parliament.