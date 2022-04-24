President Stevo Pendarovski has congratulated Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan and all Orthodox followers, as well as members of the Evangelical-Methodist Church on the Resurrection of Christ-Easter.

I sincerely wish you to spend the holidays, above all, in good health, immense joy and happiness, filled with spiritual peace. Inspired by Christ’s suffering for humanity and his resurrection let us give meaning to our lives and overcome temptations, opening our hearts and sharing our unconditional love. This Easter let us think of all those who suffer in war conflicts, who are affected by natural disasters, who face health difficulties, all those who are without the warmth of their home, the separated from their families, in misery and poverty. Let’s dedicate our prayers and blessings to them. I hope that the light of Easter will give us strength and encouragement for good thoughts and good deeds. Christ is risen!, reads the Easter greeting from President Stevo Pendarovski.