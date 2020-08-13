President Stevo Pendarovski said at Thursday’s press conference that if no one forms a government and the Parliament does not dissolve itself, Oliver Spasovski will be the interim prime minister for the next four years.

Even if the Government is not elected, we can go on like that for months. If the only condition stipulated in the Constitution is not met, which is 61 votes for self-dissolution of Parliament, which means that Oliver Spasovski will be interim prime minister, said Pendarovski.