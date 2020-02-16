Despite the glaring illegal manner in which in was adopted, President Stevo Pendarovski quickly signed the PPO law on state prosecutors today. Pendarovski ignored calls from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party not to sign the law, that was adopted without broad consensus and was voted on twice – the second time in clear violation of Parliament rules.

Pendarovski also signed the law on the Council on public prosecutors, that is meant to accompany the PPO law. It’s adoption is also highly questionable, as it was supposed to be adopted under the Badinter rule, which means it needs the support of a majority of members of Parliament who are ethnic minorities. But Speaker Xhaferi failed to hold the Badinter vote, making the adoption fo this law also irregular.

The Parliament dissolved after the scandalous votes and elections are expected to take place on April 12.