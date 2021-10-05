Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski is paying a two-day official visit to Greece on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is a first historic visit organized at high level by the two countries.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is set to welcome Pendarovski at a formal ceremony with state and military honors at the Presidential Palace in Athens, after which they will have a meeting before the plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries.

President Pendarovski will also meet with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the Mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyannis.

During the visit, President Pendarovski will lay a wreath in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier on the plateau in front of the Greek Parliament, visit the Benaki Museum, where he will review the archive of Constantinos Doxiadis and meet with the US Ambassador Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt.

As responsible leaders of two neighboring countries, we have an obligation to create conditions for even greater rapprochement of our peoples. For these reasons I travel to Athens and I will be especially glad to return the hospitality here, with even greater hospitality in my country, Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski told the Greek news portal “Newsbomb” ahead of the official, two-day visit to Greece, MIA’s correspondent in Athens reported.

During the visit, President Pendarovski will be accompanied by his wife, Elizabeta Gjorgievska, who will visit the National Gallery in Athens as part of the ladies’ program, accompanied by Lina Mendoni, Greek Minister of Culture and Sports.