President Stevo Pendarovski says he is not considering of replacing the state of emergency with a nationwide crisis situation after 30 days. The reason, as the head of state said, is the economic indicators showing deterioration.

We overcame that dilemma last time. There is no need to declare a crisis situation throughout the country because of economic indicators showing a sharp deterioration. The Parliament is dissolved, there is no opportunity to convene, and in such a situation you cannot make any budget rerouting or external borrowing because you also need to pass laws or change existing ones. As for the security setup of the competent institutions they are doing their job and will not change nothing for them if crisis situation is declared, but in terms of economic indicators, a state of emergency will help in a situation where you do not have Parliament, the President told “Republika”.