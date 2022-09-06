The government in the coming period will be fully committed to preparing all state resources for maximum production of energy at home, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said Monday after the Security Council session.

As Kovacevski said, this is the decision from today’s session of the Council that was supported by all present, and the goal is in the most difficult period that begins on October 1 and will last until April 2023 and beyond, until the beginning of summer, for all citizens, pupils, students, medium, small and micro businesses to provide them with the lowest possible price of electricity, as well as the supply of heating energy at the current price by keeping the cheap tariff and 24-hour availability.

Kovacevski mentioned that the ESM production plan will increase by 25 percent this year. There are, he added, risks due to possible outages due to equipment obsolescence in some blocks that are 45-50 years old, but also in terms of global prices, possible bans on the export of natural gas and other raw materials for electricity production.

This fall, winter, and next spring are the most difficult in the post-war Macedonian state, and we will get through it together. The plan has been agreed upon, presented today and in the coming period, but we are already working on its implementation. We are also working on a new energy plan for next spring, as well as a plan to maximize food production. We are preparing for what is happening and we are ready, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Earlier, the president of the state, Stevo Pendarovski, emphasized that he convened the Security Council because he thought it was important to hear all the authorities on the topic that affects everyone.