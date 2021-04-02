President Stevo Pendarovski decided to keep military units deployed on the border following the decision of the government at its Thursday session to declare a state of crisis on part of the territory of Macedonia due to increased risk of migrant entry and transit, as well as to protect public health from illegal migration amid a pandemic.

Based on the government decision to declare a state of crisis on part of the territory of Macedonia due to increased risk of migrant entry and transit, as well as to protect public health from illegal migration amid a pandemic and the government’s proposal for participation of the military in dealing with the crisis, President Stevo Pendarovski decided to engage the military, which together with the border police, will provide security at the southern and northern borders, the President’s Office informed.