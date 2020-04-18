President Stevo Pendarovski has extended Easter greetings to Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric, Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan, and the Orthodox faithful, as well as the United Methodist Church office president Emil Zaev and its followers.

Spend the holiday of Christ’s resurrection in good health, peace, joy and immense love. Let the holiday of light open our hearts and strengthen our faith and optimism, motivating us into spiritual endeavors and noble actions. This year’s Easter celebrations come at a time when the entire world is faced with one of the biggest threats to mankind. That is why we must be cautious and disciplined, observing all recommendations in the fight against COVID-19. Let Christ’s victory over death be an inspiration and hope to persevere before the challenge and come out as winners. Let the light of Easter give us strength and faith in the temptations we face, says President Pendarovski in the note.