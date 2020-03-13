President Stevo Pendarovski said at Friday’s press conference that according to the latest information, Macedonia and Albania will get the green light for starting accession negotiations with the EU on March 26.

According to the latest information, Brussels combinations for negotiations for our country are practically over. On March 18 next week there will be a meeting of ambassadors and on March 26 this process should be finalized with the participation of EU heads and governments, said Pendarovski.