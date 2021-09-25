Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski as part of his visit to the US and attendance at the UN General Assembly in New York met with an informal group of Macedonian professionals living in the United States.

At the meeting they discussed their current activities, their professional aspirations and the challenges in their spheres of action. In that regard, the readiness to strengthen the cooperation and exchange of experiences in the areas of mutual interest was reaffirmed.

Pendarovski expressed satisfaction that many of the Macedonians living in the United States are realized persons who in the past years have created successful business and life stories, while nurturing the connection with their home country. In that context, he stressed the need for enhanced engagement of Macedonian institutions in order to create conditions for building new business relations, which will contribute to deepening the overall cooperation of our country with the United States.