During his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Stevo Pendarovski met with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazovic.

At the meeting, readiness was expressed for the advancement of the overall bilateral relations between the Republic of Macedonia and Montenegro, emphasizing the potential opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation.

The two interlocutors exchanged views on current political developments in both countries, in Europe and in the Western Balkans region, reaffirming their commitment to regional stability, security and prosperity, through the consistent strengthening of democratic processes and enhanced international partnership.

The interlocutors agreed that the close cooperation within the NATO alliance will continue in the process of integration into the European Union, as a common strategic goal of the two countries.

President Pendarovski congratulated Abazovic on his appointment to the new post, wishing him a successful mandate in dealing with both internal and foreign policy challenges and goals.