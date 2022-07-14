Current political developments in the country and the EU integration-related processes were the focus of Thursday’s meeting in Skopje of President Stevo Pendarovski with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

At the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country and the processes related to European integration. The president of the European Commission, Von der Leyen, confirmed that with the first intergovernmental conference that should be held soon, if the proposal for the negotiating framework is accepted, the concrete negotiations will begin and the screening process will begin immediately.

Also, with the start of the accession negotiations with the EU, the signing of bilateral agreements between Macedonia and the European Union, in the Macedonian language and in the other official languages of the Union, will be started as soon as possible.

President Pendarovski reaffirmed the position that the acceptance of the French proposal will enable the unblocking of European integration and the opening of the first phase of the accession negotiations, which will represent a positive impulse for the reform process and progress of Macedonia.

In that context, President Pendarovski emphasized that the Macedonian language and identity must be respected and guaranteed by the European Union.