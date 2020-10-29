At the moment, we are not considering a curfew in the form we had in the spring, said President Stevo Pendarovski after today’s meeting of the Security Council.

I see that the issue is becoming more and more present in the public about the lockdown that some countries have announced and that people associate it with curfew. We must follow closely the measures that those countries, France and Germany respectively, announced as the first in Europe with that level of movement restrictions. Up until this moment there is not a single country in Europe that has introduced a curfew on its entire territory as we had in the spring. Even what is called national lockdown in France and Germany refers to restricted movement from region to region, Pendarovski explained.