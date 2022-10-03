Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with TV Telma that he has no intention of going to Bulgaria to discuss history.

We can discuss real topics but not history. I do not intend to speak of Tsar Samuil for the 10th or 11th century. I did not receive a mandate in 2019 to return my country to the 19th century, said Pendarovski.

President Stevo Pendarovski says the Macedonia-Bulgaria rhetoric of late has calmed down as a result of the adopted negotiating framework.