President Stevo Pendarovski assesses that the Constitution of the country should not be opened at the moment. However, according to him, in case this happens in the near future, then it should be done by consensus of all political parties in Parliament.
In the political part, it is always problematic when we open the Constitution. My position is that in the past years we have opened the Constitution very often. The Constitution should not be opened too often. The Constitution should be opened when there is a reason for it… it’s a question whether we need any opening of the Constitution now. If you ask me, we do not need it, Pendarovski said.
