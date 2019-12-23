The President’s Office informed Monday that one of the items of today’s Security Council was the report on the ongoing staffing and technical support processes of the Operational Technical Agency for which the OTA Director referred to the spatial staffing, non-staffing support, the technical and technological equipment necessary to perform their duties and obligations under the law.

We can conclude that things are going at that pace we want. Here we have some foreign experts who have been helping us establish our new institution since the very beginning of its establishment and I can say that their evaluations are quite positive and that OTA for the year and a half is already up to its task. Some major difficulties in its operation have not been noted, President Pendarovski said.