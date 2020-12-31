The pandemic will pass. Better days will come. We will be able to be together without fear, according to President Stevo Pendarovski in a holiday letter extending his New Year’s wishes to citizens.

2020 was one of the most difficult years of Macedonian independence. We went through it in constant tension between fear and hope. We feared for our health and lives. We were also worried about the economy, about jobs, many personal and professional plans were delayed. But most tragically of all, many human lives were lost. The pandemic has shown how vulnerable we are as humans. At the same time, it exposed many systemic weaknesses that are a source of social inequality and injustice. It is not a consolation that these weaknesses have been shown in many other places in the world, not only in our country, Pendarovski said.

He adds that in all that pain and fear we went through, we also had reasons for hope. That hope, he says, was given to us by our heroes, health professionals, who daily, selflessly fight for the health and life of every patient, even on New Year’s Eve. Hope, emphasizes Pendarovski, was given to us by the humane people with a big heart with their donations and the volunteers with their dedication. Those who fought for social justice and a dignified life in such conditions also gave us hope.