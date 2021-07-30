President Stevo Pendarovski has said he doesn’t expect in the near future major changes regarding the dispute with Bulgaria since the country at the moment doesn’t have an interlocutor there as Sofia is yet to form a government.

At Friday’s press briefing, the President pointed out that the possibility of involving a third party in the negotiations is not ruled out in order to reach a solution to the dispute between the two countries.

Pendarovski does not consider the resolution outlining the “red lines” in the negotiations with Bulgaria, adopted by the Parliament yesterday, to be harmful, but on the contrary he considers it to define our country’s position and that is not offensive at all, as the resolution of the Bulgarian Parliament.