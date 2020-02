President Stevo Pendarovski said that he will give the mandate to form the next Government to whichever party offers proof that it has 61 votes in Parliament. Pendarovski added that he will not unfairly favor the SDSM and DUI parties, who backed his election campaign.

I’ve said that I will not support them if they don’t work for the benefit of the citizens, and I’ve proven that on several occasions, Pendarovski said during a TV interview.