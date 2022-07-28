The referendum announced by the opposition should ask the question: “Do you want to join the EU under these conditions?” according to President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with Fokus.

As far as I understand, the question will not be about the constitutional changes, but it will be about the bilateral agreement with Bulgaria and why it is included. If someone does not understand that this bilateral agreement, and also with Greece, is the axis along which we continue towards Europe, and wants it to be gone, it is honorable that the referendum question reads: “Do you want to join the EU under these conditions?”. Without mentioning agreements, points… The opposition should come up with an honest phrasing, and if that’s the issue, all parties should go to a referendum, not boycott, says Pendarovski.

The head of state believes that in such a situation, the rules should be changed in order for the referendum to be considered successful if the majority of those who came out to vote voted positively, regardless of whether more than 50 percent of the voters turned out to vote.

The idea of a referendum was publicly promoted by the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, after which the Executive Board of the party supported the initiative at a session on July 21. Regarding the issue, the nature and character of the referendum, the opposition party said, they will additionally consult with experts and the public.