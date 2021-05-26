Traveling to Rome and the Vatican together with Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev to jointly commemorate Ss. Cyril and Methodius, President Stevo Pendarovski before boarding the Bulgarian President’s plane at the Skopje International Airport said the trip was an opportunity to renew the dialogue between the countries in the spirit of the Friendship Treaty. “We are here to relax the atmosphere, to speak a different language and restore our trust,” Pendarovski said.

He added that during the trip he will have more opportunities to talk with Radev, and the focus will be on current issues within the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a brief statement at the Skopje airport the Bulgarian president said the trip was a wonderful occasion to renew the dialogue of the two countries at the highest level and to express their common will to enhance the relations in the spirit of cooperation, friendship and good neighborliness.