President Stevo Pendarovski congratulated the citizens on the New Year. He said that we were all one big family and wished peace and prosperity, health, happiness and respect in, as he said, our common home – our common state. Civic reconciliation, he said, can only be achieved on the basis of justice and the rule of law and equality before the law. Pendarovski also pointed to the air pollution issue, as crucial for the health of the citizens. He highlighted the problem of youth emigration, urging politicians to make double commitment to work for a democratic state and a free, humane and solidarity society.