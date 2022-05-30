According to President Stevo Pendarovski, the fact is that “the construction of the Bulgarian political scene” is currently such that it is difficult to reach an agreement.

The EU perspective in the foreseeable future is unfortunately over. The chances are getting smaller and smaller. I cannot say that they are over. I cannot say, people, as of tomorrow we are moving to a completely different strategic perspective, because I do not see another better, but we must manage those expectations that were unrealistically high over the past year or two, said President Stevo Pendarovski on the “Morning briefing” show.