In an interview with Alsat TV on Thursday, presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski expressed optimism about the potential for a turnaround in the upcoming second round of the May 8 elections. He believes that the majority of citizens will rally behind the principles he has championed throughout his tenure as President: unity, respect for diversity, pursuit of strategic state interests, improvements in quality of life, democracy, and safeguarding human freedoms and rights.

Pendarovski emphasized his intention to address all voters, irrespective of their ethnic affiliations or political leanings, treating them simply as citizens. He rejected clandestine negotiations, opting instead for transparency in conveying his vision. He highlighted the stark differences between his approach and that of his opponent, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, asserting that his message resonates with both Macedonian and Albanian communities.

Addressing calls from VMRO-DPMNE for a boycott of the second round, Pendarovski cautioned against such actions, arguing that boycotts do not resolve issues and ultimately lead to defeat rather than victory.

Touching on nationalism, Pendarovski cautioned against its exploitation in political rhetoric, warning that citizens may not realize that politicians employ it solely for political gain. He emphasized the importance of responsible discourse and genuine commitment to the welfare of the nation over partisan interests.