President Stevo Pendarovski said that joining NATO meant the realization of the strategic goals set out by the Ilinden Uprising.

Owing to the known and unknown heroes of the past we now live in freedom and in an independent country. Thanks to them, we now have an internationally recognized country. We mark this Ilinden after having made a major step forward with the full realization of our strategic goals – full NATO membership and the opening of EU accession talks, which accomplishes the ideals of Ilinden and ASNOM, Pendarovski said before urging for solidarity, discipline to fight the coronavirus and unity.