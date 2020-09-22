Macedonian President, Stevo Pendarovski, scheduled a session of the Security Council on Wednesday, September 23. The session will be held at 12 pm at the President’s Office in “Villa Vodno”.

In addition to the permanent members of the Council, at the invitation of President Stevo Pendarovski, the Director of the Intelligence Agency Erold Musliu, the Director of the National Security Agency Viktor Dimovski, the Director of the Operational-Technical Agency OTA, Zoran Angelovski and the Chief of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurcinovski will also attend the meeting.

