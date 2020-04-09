President Stevo Pendarovski thanked Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone for the assistance in medical equipment, protective suits, masks and testing kits, saying alliance and solidarity among countries are important in these difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic efforts.

Pendarovski expressed solidarity and support for Turkey’s efforts to fight the virus, considering it is one of the most affected countries with nearly 40,000 registered cases and over 800 deaths. In this regard, he expressed condolences for the deceased and speedy recovery of the COVID-19 patients, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Pendarovski also briefed Erdogan on COVID-19 developments in Macedonia and preparations for the economic challenges that await after the pandemic is overcome, while highlighting the importance of strong economic ties between the two countries.

Interlocutors expressed satisfaction from the excellent bilateral relations, with Pendarovski thanking Erdogan for Turkey’s long-standing support in the realization of Macedonia’s strategic objectives – NATO membership – where both countries will continue to work as allies, reads the press release.