President Stevo Pendarovski declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Such a decision was taken, as he said in his address to the citizens, for more efficient handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of emergency will last for 30 days. During this period, the Government will have to report to Pendarovski on the effects of the measures against the coronavirus, informing him daily about the actions taken and updated plans for future action.

The Government will continue to operate as interim government.

I just signed the decision to declare a state of emergency on the territory of the whole country. The fact that we are declaring a state of emergency for the first time since our independence indicates how complex the situation in the country is. The elections will have to be postponed, and they will be scheduled only when the opportunity arises, Pendarovski said in an extraordinary address.

He once again urged the citizens to stay home and not travel abroad.