According to what I know and is publicly known up to this point, the Government claims that there will be no electricity restrictions. The government claims that we will have problems procuring energy at relatively affordable prices for our economy. But there will be enough quantities, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with TV Telma.

Up to this moment, we have not seen a decline in that strategic thinking by the Government. Until now, their claims regarding the price of energy are that it will not change at least until New Year’s. If problems start in parts of the system, God forbid, then we will say that the measures you read aloud a month ago have no effect, said Pendarovski.

He reminded that no investment has been made in energy capacities for 50 years and expressed hope that in the next period we will think more about renewable energy sources and building energy infrastructure.