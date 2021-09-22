COVID-19 vaccination everywhere in the world is of utmost importance without any delay, President Stevo Pendarovski said via video addressing the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better. The virtual summit is organized by US President Joe Biden on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the video address, President Pendarovski stressed that in order to achieve a high vaccination rate globally and, as he said, we all need to fight systemic injustices with a fair, inclusive and equitable distribution of effective vaccines.

President Pendarovski expressed support for the common global goals for addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, presented by US President Biden, as key to stopping this threat.

He also added that vaccination alone is not enough. To heal the world, we must lay the foundations for a more resilient, integrated, just and inclusive global health system that will help us prevent, detect, respond to and recover from any future pandemics or other global health threats, he said.