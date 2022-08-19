President Stevo Pendarovski says he believes that the Macedonian members of the joint commission on historical and educational issues with Bulgaria would never agree to any “quasi-historical” or “quasi-political” arguments, such as those frequently coming from Sofia.

Asked to comment on the reactions in the public surrounding the published Recommendations of the Historical Commission, Pendarovski emphasized that in the past months, after any speculation or half-information coming from Sofia, the whole nation in the country reacts and tries to explain what it means.

We are talking about Recommendations that were agreed upon three years ago, behind which the entire composition of our part of the Commission stands. And if, after yesterday’s explanation of all those Recommendations by the Macedonian side of the Commission, it is not clear to anyone that these are recommendations that in no way interfere with the Macedonian language and identity, then for those people, who even after this do not understand, there is no salvation, said Pendarovski.

He emphasized that there is no doubt in the members of the Macedonian team in the Commission, not only today, but also in the past three years since they were appointed to that position, that they work to protect the Macedonian identity, language, name… and everything that follows in that context.