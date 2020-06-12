President Stevo Pendarovski will address the nation on Friday, focusing on the state of emergency, scheduling of a leaders’ meeting and the elections.

The President’s address will answer the myriad of questions that have recently circulated in the public, related to the coronavirus crisis, i.e. possibility of a new Security Council session and state of emergency, which is linked to the holding of early parliamentary elections.

There is still no consensus on the date for elections.

The current state of emergency expires on Saturday, June 13.