President Stevo Pendarovski will give the government-formation mandate to SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski on Wednesday at 1 p.m, said his Office.

The Parliament last week verified the resignation of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, with which began the ten-day deadline in which President Pendarovski should hand the government-formation mandate.

The Central Board of SDSM at last night’s session officially nominated Kovacevski as a candidate for a new prime minister. Kovacevski announced the formation of the new government in the middle of next month, by January 18 at the latest.