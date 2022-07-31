After eighteen years, President Stevo Pendarovski, on the occasion of the observation of August 2, Ilinden – Republic Day, will lead a state-church delegation to visit the monastery “St. Prohor Pcinski”, where the first session of the Anti-Fascist Assembly for National Liberation of Macedonia (ASNOM) was held on August 2, 1944.

On that occasion, President Pendarovski held phone calls with Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic and with the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirij.

During the phone call, the two presidents agreed that the relations between the two countries are showing excellent development in several areas. The visit to the monastery “St. Prohor Pcinski”, which takes place after almost two decades, is a positive impulse for opening new chapters in mutual relations.

In the conversation with Porfirij, Pendarovski thanked the patriarch for the decision to enable the visit to the monastery, which follows the acceptance of the autocephaly of the MOC – OA by the SOC.

Initially, according to the rotation, President Sptevo Pendarovski was scheduled to attend the celebration in Skopje. But instead of paying respects before the Asnom monument in Woman’s Park and before the first president of the Presidium of ASNOM, Metodija Andonov Cento, on “Macedonia” square, Pendarovski decided to stay in the “Vodno” villa, which was strongly condemned by the public.