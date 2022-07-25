There have been many betrayals of the Macedonian people in this century, and only one president put his signature on them. Stevo Pendarovski. Pendarovski was here when the Prespa Agreement was signed, Pendarovski was here when the Good Neighborly Agreement with Bulgaria was signed, the French proposal… Pendarovski was here to say that Goce Delcev is Bulgarian and to be silent when the Bulgarians say that the Miladinov brothers are Bulgarians. Pendarovski was here while these people were getting very hot slaps, but from the other side, opposite the people, not beside them to catch the violent hand.

And just as the big holidays and birthdays bring the family together in the father’s house, so the big holidays bring the people together. But this nation has no father to lead it.

The greatest among the worthy dates in Macedonian history, Ilinden, showed that Pendarovski squandered all the chances to stand before the people and lead them as the father of the nation. And there were chances.

The celebration of Ilinden takes place in Skopje, in Krucevo on Meckin Kamen and in the memorial center of ASNOM in Pelince. The head of state, the president, the prime minister and the parliament speaker rotate every year, so this year it is President Pendarovski turn to be in Skopje for Ilinden. Last year he was on Meckin Kamen.

Why is it important where Pendaorvski was last year and where exactly he will be this year? Because where Pendarovski is, there should be the people, but he brings devastation with him.

We still remember last year’s celebration of Ilinden under tents when Pendarovski, for the first time in history after celebrating the holiday in this format, chose not to address the Macedonian people. He was afraid that he would be booed. Honestly, rightly so.

Pendarovski released a recorded video speech in the morning, and in the afternoon he left for Meckin Kamen, away from the people. Alone, with the delegations from the Parliament and the Government, he had a “private party”, where the elite company was entertained by Vlatko Stefanovski. There were no people.

This year, this same president goes a step further. He will organize the celebration on the plateau in the villa “Vodno” and will not go down among the people. Pendarovski will not pay respects to the ASNOM monument in front of the Parliament, in the Women’s Park, nor to Metodija Andonov Cento on the “Macedonia” square. And after accepting the French proposal, he made a smart decision. He has no place in front of the ASNOM members and in front of the first president of the Presidium of ASNOM.

Next year, Pendarovski should go to Pelince. But judging by how he started it is not difficult to guess what he will do. Will he decide to sleep through the day with the curtains drawn on the windows?!